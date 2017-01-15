Police: Suspect in custody after Greenville foot chase on Laurens Rd

Officials with the Greenville City Police Department said that a suspect is in custody following an incident on Laurens Road.

According to police, officers were in the area of Laurens Road responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police said that when an individual left their vehicle running at an Exxon gas station the suspect hopped inside and took off with it. According to reports, officers saw the suspect running from the vehicle into a wooded area. They say he warned officers that he was going to harm himself.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Steven Kern.

Reports say that Kern also led officers on a brief foot chase.

Police report that negotiators responded to the scene as well and were able to talk Kern out of the woods without escalating the situation. He was apprehended and is now in custody.

Police say Kern was charged with second degree burglary, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights.

