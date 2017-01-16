Asheville police: Death of woman found in vehicle ruled suspicious

Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday morning.More >
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >
The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.More >
A Spartanburg County man faces a list of sexual exploitation charges after deputies said child pornography was found in his vehicle.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after leaving her four young grandchildren in a hot car outside a grocery store.More >
The trial concluded Thursday for a man convicted of murder in a deadly shooting at a Greenville County nightclub in June 2014.More >
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
Spartanburg County deputies say they arrested two individuals in connection to a strong-arm robbery and kidnapping on the Fourth of July.More >
Take a look inside the Famous Toastery restaurant, which is now open on South Main Street.More >
Oskar Blues hosts a Burning Man-inspired festival to celebrate the advent of canned craft beer in the Mountains of Western NC.More >
The fiery crash shut down Highway 178 in Pickens County Thursday morning.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was shot to death on Hampton Avenue Extension early Thursday morning.More >
Vintage postcards in the Greenville County Library System's digital collections of the Upstate's natural resources.More >
