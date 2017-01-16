Asheville police: Death of woman found in vehicle ruled suspicious

Place where the vehicle was found (January 16, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Police said Monday that the death of an Asheville woman had been ruled suspicious.

Officers said they responded to a call at Eagles Nest Lane for a suspicious vehicle Sunday night. When they arrived, they discovered the body of 54-year-old Patricia Patterson inside the vehicle.

Asheville officers said the death is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Patterson recently or observed any suspicious activity in the area of Eagles Nest Lane to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050

