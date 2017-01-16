Firefighters use bulldozer to fight fire at abandoned house

Fire as seen through the trees (Courtesy: Fire Chief Travis Collins)

Firefighters are investigating after an abandoned house caught fire in the Westminster area early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a home on Tabor Road around 12:45 a.m.

The fire chief said the house had not been lived in for years and did not have working water or electricity.

The property was overgrown and firefighters had to bring in a bulldozer to create a path to the burning house.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

