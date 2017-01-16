Dispatchers: Armed robbery reported at Greenville Co. gas station

Dispatchers: Armed robbery reported at Greenville Co. gas statio - FOX Carolina 21

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that was reported early Monday morning at a Greenville County gas station, emergency dispatchers said. 

Emergency dispatchers said the robbery was reported just after 4 a.m. at Ed’s GTS Express Mart on Anderson Road.

An employee at the store said a man in a hooded sweatshirt came in with a gun and then fled in a car with another person.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Dispatchers said deputies were searching the area for the suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

