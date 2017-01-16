Dispatchers: Armed robbery reported at Greenville Co. gas station

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that was reported early Monday morning at a Greenville County gas station, emergency dispatchers said.

Emergency dispatchers said the robbery was reported just after 4 a.m. at Ed’s GTS Express Mart on Anderson Road.

An employee at the store said a man in a hooded sweatshirt came in with a gun and then fled in a car with another person.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Dispatchers said deputies were searching the area for the suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.