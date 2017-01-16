Monday is final day for Ice on Main in downtown Greenville

Downtown Greenville’s outdoor ice skating rink will close for the season on Monday night.

Ice on Main will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday before closing until late fall 2017.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team and the Stomper Rabbit mascot will be visiting the ice rink between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to greet fans before the rink closes, officials said.

A closing ceremony will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m., during which officials will make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas and announce the winner of the Skate Your Way to Broadway sweepstakes.

Ice on Main is located next to the Courtyard Marriott and Greenville City Hall on the Village Green at 206 South Main Street.

Admission is $10 per adult and $8 for children 12 and under. The admission cost includes skate rental.

Ice on Main has been a fixture in downtown Greenville for the past six winters.

