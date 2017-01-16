BMW to move forward on Mexico plant despite Trump's tariff threat

BMW will move forward with its plans to build a factory in Mexico to assemble 3-series vehicles despite President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of high tariffs on the vehicles if sold in the U.S., according to a Bloomberg report.

Trump said BMW will face a 35 percent import duty on vehicles the company imports to the US from the Mexican facility.

Per the report, BMW said its largest factory will remain in South Carolina and the smaller, $1 billion facility in Mexico, which is expected to open in 2019, will produce vehicles that are exported globally.

READ MORE: BMW committed to new factory in Mexico

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.