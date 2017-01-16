Police: Man disables fire door alarm, steals go-karts from Walmart

Spartanburg police are searching for a shoplifter who disabled the alarm on a fire door at the Walmart on East Main Street and stole several items, including two go karts.

The crime happened around 9:17 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to police reports.

Loss prevention officers at the store told police a man arrived in a silver vehicle and parked near the garden center entrance.

Surveillance footage then showed the man take several items from inside the store and then return to the garden center, where the man pried open the box on the fire exit and disabled the alarm.

The man then pushed the merchandise out of the store through the fire door without paying for anything. Reports state the man then drove the silver vehicle back to the fire door, went back inside the store through the fire exit and stole two go-karts.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.