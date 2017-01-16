Baker, animal advocate adopts puppy thrown from car on I-85

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was charged with cruelty to animals after throwing a puppy from the window of a car on I-85 on Jan. 15.

Deputies said they were called to a I-85 at Exit 77 and met with a man and woman who were giving the woman’s sister a ride to West Virginia, per investigative reports.

The couple told deputies the sister, Tracy Carr, had recently been released from a Georgia prison on assault charges.

When they picked her up, Carr had a puppy with her and the dog sat in her lap while they were traveling.

At one point, the couple said the dog tried to get into the front seat and they asked Carr to keep the puppy in the back.

At that point, the woman told deputies she heard the rear window being rolled down and heard a thud. She turned to see Carr pulling her arms back inside the car and the puppy was nowhere to be found.

The couple then pulled over and called 911.

Deputies arrived and found the dog alive. Greenville County Animal Care took custody of the dog, which is approximately 8 weeks old.

Animal Care officials said the pit bull and terrier mix puppy has been named Alyce. She is currently undergoing treatment for a broken leg.

Carr told deputies she did not throw the puppy. She claimed she rolled down the window and the puppy jumped out. Per the reports, Carr told deputies she “hoped the dogs head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain.”

Deputies arrested Carr and charged her with cruelty to animals. She is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

On Monday, Greenville County Animal Care confirmed Alyce was with a foster mom and is on the road to recovery. She reportedly has a surgical pin in her right shoulder and is resting, but is in good spirits.

Renowned Upstate baker Francine Bryson confirmed Friday she is adopting Alyce. Bryson has appeared on The Great American Baking Show and Sugar Show Down, as well as written two cookbooks.

On Monday, Bryson announced that her dog had been chosen a different name through a crowd source campaign. The name Anastasia Grace won by popular vote. The name means resurrection grace of God. However, Bryson said she can be called Annie for short.

Bryson also started the Annie Foundation for Abused dogs and is pushing for "Annie's Law" to more harshly prosecute animal abusers. She said she is an advocate for pit bulls and believes they are a misunderstood breed.

She shares a coincidence with her new pup--Bryson also has a surgical pin in her leg.

"i just felt a connection to her when I heard about what happened," she said. "I saw her and I knew she wouldn't have a normal life."

