Troopers: Man charged after rolling into patrol car, brief chase on I-85

Gregory Singleton (Courtesy :SCSO) Gregory Singleton (Courtesy :SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a man crashed into a patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a brief chase on I-85 before crashing Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said they initially stopped a car on I-85 North at mile marker 69 for a seat belt violation at 9:20 a.m.

The suspect’s vehicle rolled backwards and crashed into the trooper’s patrol car. The suspect then took off again. The trooper tried to chase the suspect, but could not keep up.

About four minutes later, troopers said the suspect exited onto US 176, lost control and crashed.

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating the crashes.

Troopers said the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Gregory Singleton.

Singleton was arrested and charged with blue light violation, driving under suspension second offense, and driving under the influence, according to Spartanburg County Detention Center records. He was also cited for no seat belt.

Singleton's bond was set at $3,000. He was also placed on a SCRAM alcohol monitoring system, officials say.

