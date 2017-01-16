Anderson Co. deputies charge teen in Vietnam War memorial vandalism

Anderson County deputies have charged a 19-year-old man after the Vietnam War memorial in Anderson’s Equinox Park was vandalized.

Graffiti was spray painted onto the monument sometime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15.

The graffiti appears to read “Slim T.”

On Thursday, deputies announced that Tyler Blake King admitted to using spray paint to write on the monument and was arrested on a vandalism charge, deputies said.

King is being held in the Anderson Co. Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

