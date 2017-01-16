Anderson woman gets retweeted by Donald Trump

An Anderson woman received an enormous surprise when she got retweeted by none other than President-Elect Donald Trump.

On Jan. 11, Amy Zhu tweeted this message:

“@realDonaldTrump It’s Morning in America again!!! Thank you President-Elect Donald Trump!!! So proud of you!!!!”

A short time later she got retweeted by Donald Trump with a “THANKS!” as his response. This response had been retweeted more than 9,400 times and received more than 51,000 likes.

After she got retweeted, Zhu said it took a little time for it to sink in. She could not believe what was happening. She said that by the next day she had over 2500 new followers on Twitter.

Zhu said she is am everyday person. She is a case worker at New Life Christian Center and said that Trump retweeting her tweet proved that, as president, he will give regular people a platform to be heard.

“It validates all everyday people which shows that Trump is a true leader.” Zhu said.

