Concerned patron starts petition to implement curfew at Upstate mall following weekend incident

A petition to implement a curfew at the Anderson Mall was created on Monday following an incident over the weekend involving minors.

The petition titled "Curfew for Anderson Mall" was created on Change.org by a "concerned patron" at about 12 p.m. By midnight, the petition had gained over 350 supporters.

The goal of the petition is to implement a curfew for minors in order to "provide a safe and enjoyable environment to keep business flowing," according to the petition.

Here is the full note on the Change.org:

The problem at hand is we have minors misbehaving and disrupting the public at the mall as well as nearby businesses . It's a concern for public safety as well as business. Myself and others believe a curfew would help the issue tremendously. We care about our shoppers and employees safety and want to provide a safe and enjoyable environment to keep business flowing.

The Change.org petition comes only days after police were dispatched to Anderson Mall for reports of teens being "unruly". The incident which involved several teens fighting and causing commotion around the mall, led to the mall closing early for the day.

The concerned patron said the petition will be delivered to the Washington Prime Group and Phil Alldridge, the Anderson Mall manager. To view the petition, click here.

