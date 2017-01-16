Police investigating case of dog fighting after severely injured dog put down in Upstate

Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to an incident involving a badly injured dog in Greenville.

When officers responded to the scene on Cagle Street at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, they noticed a subject attempting CPR on a dog that was badly injured. The subject advised officers that the dog had been left in the bushes at about 1 p.m. by another subject who left the scene near Mt. View Baptist Church.

The subject had called 911 and stayed with the dog until police arrived.

Officers said the dog appeared to be a male, pit bull with charcoal and white fur. The dog had large lacerations on its front legs and its legs also appeared to be broken. It was also having difficulty moving and breathing.

The officer also observed a large trail of blood from a nearby dumpster to the location in the bushes where the dog was found. It was so badly injured that it would need to be euthanized, the report said.

The injured dog was then taken to the veterinary office where officers were told the dog appeared to be a victim of dog fighting and had several healed injuries on its body. The dog was euthanized at the emergency clinic as the veterinarian advised the injuries were too severe.

The dog had no collar or microchip.

Anyone with information on the incident or where the person who left the injured dog stranded may be, is asked the contact the Greenville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.