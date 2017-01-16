Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in Greenville Co. collision involving 7 vehicles

The coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision involving seven vehicles in Greenville County Monday afternoon.

The incident took place on Cedar Lane Road at Worth Street at about 2:45 p.m., the coroner said.

According to the report, 28-year-old Jorge Renteria Maranda of Greenville, was driving a minivan and turning onto Worth Street from Cedar Lane Road when he was struck by another vehicle. Both cars traveled several yards before coming to a rest in a parking lot. Five other vehicles parked in the lot were damaged by the collision.

Maranda was transported to a Greenville Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 3:15 p.m., the coroner said. His manner of death has been ruled an accident, the coroner said, he died due to multiple blunt force injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle, including two passengers, were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

An exam has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The collision remains under investigation by the MAIT team.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.