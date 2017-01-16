Mostly cloudy with scattered rain again, some clearing midweek

A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Upstate counties (Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, Newberry, Union) and Elbert County, GA until 10 a.m.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain as highs reach 67 Upstate and 63 in the mountains. At times, some sunshine may be seen between clouds. Spotty rain continues Tuesday night with lows in the 50s area-wide.

Wednesday starts cloudy and ends up with a mix of sun and clouds, though showers remain possible with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday follows suit with highs in the 60s and a small chance for rain.

Widespread rain pushes back into the area on Friday, with cooler temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

The weekend looks split, with some sunshine and only a small chance for Saturday showers, then heavier rain on Sunday.

