Rescue crews locate missing woman on hiking trail near Caesar's Head

Rescue teams located a missing female hiker near Ceasar's Head in northern Greenville County Monday night.

Jimmy Jones with Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue said the hiker, an Atlanta woman, called emergency dispatchers around 1:45 p.m. reporting that she was lost.

Approximately 50 first responders arrived at the state park to begin searching for the woman and were split into eight teams.

Jones said search teams included personnel from Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue, Greenville County ERT, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, SC Department of Natural Resources, Office of Emergency Management, and five dog teams from Foothills K-9 Search and Rescue.

Jones said officials were able to ping the woman's cell phone and used a scent dog to track the woman to the area where the phone had last been used.

They located the woman at 8:47 p.m. but Jones said it took crews a while to get to the woman because of foggy conditions along the steep terrain.

Jones said the woman was cold but did not appear hurt and was able to walk out of the park on her own.

Jones advised people visiting the area to fill out hiking forms at the trail heads and at Caesar's Head state park so rescue crews can have their information and know where they are going if they become lost.

"You need to be familiar with where you are going," Jones said. "Or if not, have somebody with you who is."

