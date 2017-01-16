Girl, 9, buys chocolate from school fundraiser for first responders in Upstate

A 9-year-old from Simpsonville is showing her appreciation for local first responders with a sweet treat.

Instead of begging her mom to call all of her friends to set up a chocolate sale for her school fundraiser, Erin asked her this:

"Mom, can I buy two boxes myself and give one box to the police and the other to the fire department near our house?,” she asked her mom.

Her mother said there was no way she could say no, so she immediately bought two boxes and they delivered the chocolate to officers at the Simpsonville Police Department and firefighters at the Simpsonville Fire Department.

The note on the box she gave to the fire department reads in part:

"Thank you for all you do for our community."

Erin's mom even posted about her daughter’s act of kindness on Facebook:

“Chief Moore was very appreciative of her gift. I post this to show how giving and kind my daughter is. I'm so extremely proud of her and wanting to thank them for their service.”

The giving went over so well that now Erin is asking people to buy boxes to give specifically to the fire and police departments. She said she decided to do this in the first place because she knows what hard work they do each day.

