Police: Box of magazines found at City Hall in Greenville after reports of suspicious package

Police and bomb squad on scene after suspicious package found at City Hall. (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Police and bomb squad on scene after suspicious package found at City Hall. (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Police and bomb squad on scene after suspicious package found at City Hall. (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Streets leading up to City Hall have been reopened after a suspicious package found inside the building in downtown Greenville were found to be a box full of magazines, per Greenville Police.

Police say a suspicious package was located in City Hall, causing South Main Street from McBee Avenue to Broad Street to be completely blocked off as police and bomb squad investigated around 8:35 p.m.

Nearby restaurant Nantucket Seafood was evacuated due to the threat, police say.

After investigation, police say the suspicious package was found out to be a box full of magazines.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.