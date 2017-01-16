Deputies respond to scene after two armed robberies reported at Lil Cricket locations in Chesnee

Deputies on scene of second reported armed robbery at a different Lil Cricket location in Chesnee (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Deputies responded to the scene of two different reported armed robberies at Lil Cricket gas stations in Chesnee Monday night.

The first incident occurred at the Lil Cricket on the 5600 block of Chesnee Highway.

At this time we are not sure if anyone was injured or if the suspects got away.

At about 10:15 p.m. another armed robbery was reported at a Lil Cricket about 15 minutes down the road on the 1900 block of Chesnee Highway. Deputies are on scene.

