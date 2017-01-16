Police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

Police said they are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Monday night.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was found sitting in a parked vehicle in Deaverview Apartments with an apparent gun shot wound.

Police said the man was an Asheville resident but are withholding his name until family can be notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

