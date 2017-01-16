Police working to identify suspect in armed robbery at Greenvill - FOX Carolina 21

Police working to identify suspect in armed robbery at Greenville gas station

Surveillance photo of the robber (Courtesy: GPD) Surveillance photo of the robber (Courtesy: GPD)
Scene of reported armed robbery at Marathon gas station. (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of reported armed robbery at Marathon gas station. (Jan 16, 2016 FOX Carolina)
Surveillance photo of the robber (Courtesy: GPD) Surveillance photo of the robber (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are investigating after the Kangaroo station on South Church Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery happened at approximately 10:21 p.m.

Police said a man entered the Kangaroo with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After learning that the employee did not have access to the safe, the suspect demanded cigarettes and made off with several cartons of Newports. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was  wearing a gray camouflage print jacket, gray gloves, red stocking cap, black mask, and was armed with a silver handgun. Police believe the suspect was dropped off by a vehicle just before the robbery took place.  

K-9s were called to track the suspect but police were unable to locate him. 

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463). 

