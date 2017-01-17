Several detours, lane closures in place Tuesday morning due to G - FOX Carolina 21

Several detours, lane closures in place Tuesday morning due to Gateway project


85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT) 85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several detours and traffic pattern changes were in place early Tuesday morning as construction crews worked to improve the interchange at I-385 at I-85 in Greenville.

The 85-385 Gateway Project tweeted about multiple detours and lane closures in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Officials ask drivers to slow down in those areas and be on the lookout for workers in the roadway

The detours and lane closures are expected to be lifted by the morning rush hours.

