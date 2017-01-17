Several detours, lane closures in place Tuesday morning due to Gateway project

Several detours and traffic pattern changes were in place early Tuesday morning as construction crews worked to improve the interchange at I-385 at I-85 in Greenville.

The 85-385 Gateway Project tweeted about multiple detours and lane closures in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Gateway Monday night:

+ 85 NB & SB we will close the left lanes near Salters

+ 85 SB we will detour traffic exiting to 385 SB or Woodruff — 85385 Gateway (@85385Gateway) January 16, 2017

Officials ask drivers to slow down in those areas and be on the lookout for workers in the roadway

The detours and lane closures are expected to be lifted by the morning rush hours.

