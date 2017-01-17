Absentee voting begins ahead of Belton special election - FOX Carolina 21

Absentee voting begins ahead of Belton special election

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Belton residents can begin absentee in-person voting for the upcoming Belton special election on Tuesday.

The in-person absentee ballots can be cast at Anderson County’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 301 North Main Street in Anderson. Absentee voting hours are 8:30 until 5:00 Monday through Friday.

The special election will be held on Feb. 7.

Registered voters in Belton will vote to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the City Council.

On Feb. 7, voters can cast ballots at Belton First Baptist Church, located at 105 Brown Avenue, per the city.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.