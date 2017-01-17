Coroner: Man dies after early morning crash in Anderson

Scene of the crash on I Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 17, 2017)

The Anderson County Coroner's office said a 30-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Anderson early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported along the 300 block of I Street around 4:20 a.m.

Anderson police said a Ford Mustang convertible was heading south on I Street when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a fence, a mailbox, and a utility pole, and then overturned.

The driver, Lawrence F. Rader III, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, Deputy Coroner Josh Shore said.

Shore said alcohol was involved and Rader was not wearing a seat belt

According to Duke Energy's online outage map, the crash knocked out power to about 90 customers in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

