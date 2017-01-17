Several changes proposed for 2017-18 hunting seasons in NC

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening in Haywood County to get input on several proposed changes to the state’s hunting laws in the 2017-2018 seasons.

Some of the proposed regulations would redefine youth as anyone under 18 years old and allow them to participate during all youth hunts on game lands. The licensing requirements would not change.

The regulations would also give wardens greater ability to enforce the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact and promote compliance of hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations.

One proposed change is to eliminate the use of paper Big Game Harvest Record sheets. Hunters would instead report their big game harvest either by phone or online. If passed, this proposal would complete the conversion of big game harvest reporting from paper to an entirely electronic registration system, an effort which began in 2003.

Four game land proposals would add nearly 7,300 acres to the Commission’s Game Lands Program. The breakdown is as follows:

156 acres would be established as the new Hill Farm Game Land, which borders the Dan River in northwestern Stokes County and would be designated a permit-only area.

2,400 acres of the 3,170-acre Rendezvous Mountain State Forest in Wilkes County would be enrolled in the Game Lands Program as a three-day-per-week game land with bear hunting prohibited, as requested by the N.C. Forest Service, which owns the tract.

2,818 acres of the newly acquired Voice of America tract in Beaufort County would become a permit-only area.

1,925 acres would be established as the new William H. Silver Game Land in Haywood County, which would be a six-day-per week game land with an introductory either-sex deer season.

Click here to read the full text of the proposals.

If approved, the changes will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2017.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Haywood Community College Auditorium. The college is located at 185 Freelander Drive in Clyde.

