Clemson professor to lead center for developing next-gen roads, highways

A Clemson professor said he expects civil engineering technology being developed in the Upstate could lead to a future where drivers cruise down busy roads without stopping for a single traffic light and hardly any crashes, according to a news release from Clemson University.

Ronnie Chowdhury said the changes could begin in as little as a decade with the help of a new center being developed at Clemson University with $1.4 million in startup financing from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The new Center for Connected Multimodal Mobility is bringing together researchers from Clemson, Benedict College, The Citadel, South Carolina State University, and the University of South Carolina. Chowdhury, a civil engineering professor, will lead the center.

He said researchers will work on ways to improve mobility with a special focus on how the emerging “Internet of Things” applies to vehicle transportation.

Chowdhury said soon vehicles will wirelessly communicate with each other, as well as with pedestrians and infrastructure, such as traffic lights and roadside sensors.

The Clemson researcher used Woodruff Road as an example of a busy road that could benefit from the new technology.

“Each traffic signal will have a highly intelligent brain, a controller, that is controlling the light in real time based on existing and predicted vehicular and pedestrian demand,” Chowdhury stated in a news release from Clemson University. “In real time, signal timing at each intersection will be optimized and coordinated to improve corridor-wide traffic flow. Each signal will communicate what speed each vehicle should drive to avoid having to stop. The travel will be a pleasure.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Chowdhury said researchers will also focus on cybersecurity, big data, and the social, economic, political and psychological impacts of new technology, which will include driverless vehicles.

Clemson is just one of 19 universities nationwide chosen by the U.S. Transportation Department to provide solutions for the emerging technology.

“We are working very closely with the South Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Chowdhury, who is the Eugene Douglas Mays Professor of Transportation. “We will provide the software and infrastructure that we develop for the center to the public. The roads will be a real-world testbed and laboratory where we do our research on connected and driverless vehicles, but it also benefits the state.”

James R. Martin, the chair of the Glenn Department of Civil Engineering at Clemson, said the collaboration will enable South Carolina to make a major leap forward in transportation research.

“Transportation is a pillar of the state’s economy, a vital asset for the companies big and small that employ thousands of South Carolinians,” Martin stated in a news release. “The collaborative research that will be done as part of this center will help create the connected and automated, multimodal transportation technologies that will foster growth in the state and nationwide economy. I congratulate Dr. Chowdhury for leading this effort.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.