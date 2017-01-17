Police: Father arrested after boy beaten with belt

Union police have arrested a man after they said the 28-year-old suspect beat his six-year-old son with a belt, resulting in bruising all over the boy’s body.

Police said they began investigating on Dec. 6 after receiving a complaint from the victim’s grandmother.

According to the arrest warrant, the boy suffered bruises on his face, back, and leg in the beating he endured on Dec. 5.

Warrants were signed on Jan. 12 charging Joseph Lamar Smith with unlawful conduct towards a child. He was arrested on Monday.

