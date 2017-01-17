Police: Man arrested after an armed shoe theft

Spartanburg police said a man was robbed at gun point on Spinx on W.O. Ezell Boulevard, where they said he agreed to meet the suspect to sell him shoes.

Police said the victim stated he put shoes for sale on a website and the subject, later identified as Dashon Pitts, contacted the victim. When Pitts was trying the shoes on and gave them back to the victim, he took out a gun and pointed it to the victim, demanding the shoes and then driving away in a white Nissan Maxima.

Police stated they found Pitts’ driver license in the parking lot of the Spinx near where the vehicle was parked. Pitts was taking into custody and is being held at the Spartanburg Detention Center. His charges were not listed on the jail's website.

The victim did not require any medical attention.

