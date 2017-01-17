Michigan drug dealer pleads guilty in Henderson Co. heroin deaths

District Attorney Greg Newman said a Michigan man has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter after two men were found dead in a motel room in February 2016.

The judge sentenced Randy Nead to a total of 58 months in prison. He must serve at least 32 months before parole can be considered.

Nead provided John Matthew Tucker Jr. and Leonard Paul Lefford, Jr., both of Arkansas, with heroin while they were staying at a Hendersonville motel while working on a pipeline construction project.

On February 12, 2016, when Tucker failed to show for work, a co-worker went to his motel room to check on him, Newman said. Instead, the co-worker found Tucker and Lefford’s bodies. The autopsies of both men stated that the cause of death was “heroin toxicity.”

Investigators determined that Randy Nead shipped the heroin to the men in a valentine heart-shaped candy box, sent by FedEx from a location in Allegan, Michigan.

Cell phone text messages confirmed that Nead had been communicating with the victims.

Nead was located Indiana on June 1, 2016 and arrested. He was initially charged with murder in the case.

