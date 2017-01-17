Anderson Co. family seeking help in finding missing teen - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. family seeking help in finding missing teen

Alston Jordan (Source: Brandy Stowe) Alston Jordan (Source: Brandy Stowe)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Family members are seeking the help of the public in locating a teen who has been missing for two weeks.

The family said that Alston Jordan is reported as a runaway. They said that they believe he is hiding out with friends in Williamston or Pelzer.

Jordan has tattoos on his neck and forearm and he was last wearing camouflage pants, red timberland boots and a red Michael Jordan jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

