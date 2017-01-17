Officials: NC EMS worker charged after mutilation of family dog

Officials said an EMS technician was fired after a disturbing incident involving a North Carolina family's dog.

A Polk County woman who asked to remain anonymous said she had the shiloh shepherd named Goliath for nine years. She described his as a gentle and loving animal who loved attention and riding in the family's golf cart.

On Jan. 15, she said family realized Goliath was missing and began to ask for help tracking him down.

That is when she said she received an anonymous tip Goliath had been struck by a vehicle. Fur and markings were reportedly found on Peniel Road where Goliath had been hit.

The family said the EMS driver who struck Goliath reached out to them to offer his condolences.

Off-duty Polk County EMS technician Michael Purdy is accused of taking and mutilating the dog's body after the crash. Goliath's owner said he posted photos of the dog's body on social media, indicating he thought it was a wolf.

"I want so much to believe it was a huge error in misjudgment in [his] actions," the dog's owner said. "But nevertheless it is hard to process the grandiose behavior and lack of empathy especially on Mr. Purdy."

Purdy was fired after lying about events leading up to him taking and mutilating the animal, according to County Manager Marche Pittman.

Pittman released this statement on Purdy's termination:

Even though the employee wasn't on duty when the act occurred, we immediately put the employee under investigation on suspension. As of noon on Wednesday 1/11, the employee was terminated and is no longer an employee of Polk County Local Government. Polk County Government takes these types of cases very seriously and our staff will fully cooperate with investigations of any kind by law enforcement officials. Our understanding is that the case has been handed over to Greg Newman, the local District Attorney, for his review.

According to the termination letter from the county, Purdy was fired for unacceptable and detrimental personal conduct as a result of his “illegal and inappropriate taking and mutilation of an animal.”

Goliath's owner said the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the game warden became involved in the investigation. Goliath's remains were returned to his owners.

The Buncombe County District Attorney said Goliath was beheaded and skinned, but said there are no laws regarding treatment of an animal after it has passed, so Purdy won't be facing charges for his treatment of the canine's body.

"We take for granted what kind of unconditional love animals give," Goliath's owner said. "They are always delighted to see you, they sense our moods, lift our spirits. Goliath had so much personality. He barked till you got out of the car and petted him on the head. Took your hand with his mouth and led you to the door, gave looks that makes you want to kiss him... He was special and I really miss him."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday Purdy was arrested and charged with two counts of resist, obstruct or delay in connection with the investigation.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and was scheduled to appear in district court on Feb. 8. At the hearing he reportedly asked for a continuance and will appear again on Mar. 8.

Polk County Sheriff Donald Hill spoke after the hearing saying he believes the mutilation of the dog was a mistake, but the incidents which followed are of concern. He would not give specific details on the way Purdy is accused of hindering the investigation.

The sheriff said it was important to him to return Goliath's body to the family.

"All they wanted was to bury their dog, like anybody else would," Hill said. "This county is an animal-loving county... So I accomplished what I was asked to do and that was my main goal."

Purdy's family declined to comment on the case.

