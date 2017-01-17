Gowdy to chair House subcommittee on crime, terror investigations

U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy from South Carolina was named chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

The announcement comes only days after Gowdy was appointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The representative will also continue to service the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the House Committee on Ethics.

"Congress has a responsibility to promote justice, order, and respect for the rule of law," Gowdy said. "I look forward to continuing to serve alongside my colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and taking on the role of Chairman for the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations."

The subcommittee handles matters for drug enforcement, sentencing, parole and pardons, homeland security, federal criminal code and rule procedures and criminal law enforcement.

Gowdy, who served for 16 years as a state and federal prosecutor for South Carolina before being elected to Congress, has experience in prosecution of federal crimes ranging from narcotics to human trafficking, child pornography investigations and murder trials.

