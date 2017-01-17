Deaverview Apartments get improved surveillance system due to deter crime

The Asheville Housing Authority announced they will be installing a camera system in Deaverview apartments to prevent drug activity.

Officials said they wanted to improve surveillance on the exterior of the property to see if drug activity is going on. This will allow police to see what’s happening, gather any evidence needed and obtain warrants.

David Nash of the Asheville Housing Authority said for most the most part, it’s people who live outside the community who cause trouble at Deaverview. They said that dealers and buyers are showing up at the apartments and that they hope the new cameras will keep the drug activity away.

Nash said he believes police are making strides with residents in foster a good relationship in the community.

The cameras are expected to go up this week and will be up and running by the end of the month.

