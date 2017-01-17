Deputies: Buncombe Co. man missing, may have medical issues - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Buncombe Co. man missing, may have medical issues

Stephen Cody Howell (Source: BCSO)
Th Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 25-year-old Stephen Cody Howell was last seen on Ella Lane in the Alexander community on Jan. 12.

Howell is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 204 pounds with short hair, a beard and mustache. Deputies said Howell has suffered from recent medical problems and needs to be found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

