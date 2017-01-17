Regal Cinemas to offer all popcorn half off on National Popcorn Day

Regal Cinemas is celebrating the National Popcorn Day by offering a 50-percent discount on all popcorn.

Regal Entertainment Group stated the offer will be valid on Jan. 19 and will be available at all Regal Cinemas across the country.

“Popcorn has been a part of the moviegoing experience since the 1920s… So come and enjoy one of America’s favorite movie snacks during an impromptu movie outing on this fun holiday!” John Curry, the Senior Vice President of Food Service & Cinebarre at Regal Entertainment Group, said.

For more details, visit the Regal Cinemas website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.