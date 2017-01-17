Deputies searching for Henderson Co. man missing since December - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for Henderson Co. man missing since December

Zachary Russow (Source: HCSO) Zachary Russow (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old.

Deputies said Zachary Erich Russow was last seen on Dec. 28 at his home in Henderson County.

He may be driving a blue Yamaha moped, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Russow's whereabouts is asked to call 828-694-3173.

