Deputies searching for Henderson Co. man missing since December

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old.

Deputies said Zachary Erich Russow was last seen on Dec. 28 at his home in Henderson County.

He may be driving a blue Yamaha moped, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Russow's whereabouts is asked to call 828-694-3173.

