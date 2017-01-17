Greenville Co. deputies searching for kidnapping, armed robbery suspect

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in the location of man accused of multiple crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kendall Donyale Arnold is wanted by their agency as well as the Greenville Police Department for numerous armed robberies, kidnapping, and other various charges.

Anyone with information of Arnold’s whereabouts is asked by the Sheriff’s Office to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.