Greenville Co. deputies searching for kidnapping, armed robbery - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies searching for kidnapping, armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Kendall Donyale Arnold (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Kendall Donyale Arnold (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in the location of man accused of multiple crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kendall Donyale Arnold is wanted by their agency as well as the Greenville Police Department for numerous armed robberies, kidnapping, and other various charges.

Anyone with information of Arnold’s whereabouts is asked by the Sheriff’s Office to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.