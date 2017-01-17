Forest City Police arrest suspect after shots fired at apartment

The Forest City Police Department arrested a man involved in a shooting that happened on Jan. 14 at Rutherford Manor located on Church St.

Officers stated when they arrived to the scene, they discovered that a vehicle and the apartment building had been hit by bullets. They said a BOLO alert was issued on the suspect and his vehicle.

Officers stated that with the help of the SC Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Lee Beck, was stopped and arrested.

Police said Beck waived extradition and was returned to North Carolina on fugitive warrants for discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling and damage to property. They also stated Beck is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

