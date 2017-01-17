DSS confirms sudden passing of Upstate director

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said an Upstate regional director passed away suddenly.

Keith Frazier worked with DSS for more than 27 years and served as county director in Greenville and Pickens.

Susan Alford, DSS State Director said, “We are saddened to lose such a valuable team member and honorable person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlotte, his wife and all of his family.”

The coroner said Frazier died of natural causes on Monday.

