Spartanburg District 2 students, parents can now report bullying online

A new web feature on Spartanburg District Two's website allows students and parents to anonymously report threats or bullying.

The S.O.S. button on the school district's home page allows children, teens and parents to report incidents with as much or as little personal information as possible. The district added the feature as a proactive approach to the growing problem of bullying in schools nationwide.

"Our vow is that anytime we get one of these alerts, we look into it," said district spokesman Adrian Acosta.

The feature asks users to provide specific details on when and where the bullying or threat occurred. District Two officials said research shows major incidents at schools nationwide generally happen after the perpetrator vocalizes threats to someone, either online or in person. The S.O.S. feature on the website lets students, teachers and parents report those incidents immediately.

"When that submit button is hit, it goes to a number of administrators, and we begin the process of investigating what the situation is and seeing how we need to intervene," Acosta said.

One parent said her son was bullied relentlessly, and she believes a tool like this would have made his experience easier.

"It was so tremendous that my son only needed six and a half credits to graduate from school with his diploma...and he dropped out...it was that bad," parent Stacy Carlton told FOX Carolina in a phone interview.

The district hopes this new tool will be embraced by students, teachers and parents to report bullying and other safety threats. The tool has been available for a week.

To see the S.O.S. tool, click here.

