The Book of Mormon announces lottery ticket policy in Greenville

The Book of Mormon announced they will lottery off tickets for the National Tour from Jan. 31 through Feb. 5 at the Peace Center.

According to the Peace Center, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making 20 tickets available at $25 a piece.

Entries will be accepted in the Peace Concert Hall lobby beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance; each person will print their name and the number of tickets they wish to purchase on a card that is provided.

Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets. Only one entry is allowed per person and winners must be present at the time of the drawing, showing a valid ID to purchase tickets. Tickets are subject to availability.

The Book of Mormon by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress, Best Scenic Design, Best Lightning Design, Best Sound Design and Best Orchestrations.

