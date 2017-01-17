Expansion coming to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Big changes are coming to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort.

Officials announced funding has been approved for an expansion which will add more than 600 hotel rooms, a new parking deck and 100,000 square feed of convention space to the resort.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' Tribal Council approved the construction of a fourth hotel tower on Tuesday.

"We are excited to add yet another amenity to the Harrah's Cherokee brand and be able to offer accommodations and meeting space to the strong convention sales business that has taken root in North Carolina,"said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior VP & General Manager of Harrah's Cherokee. "The addition of hotel rooms will also allow us to accommodate destination and leisure travelers as well, increasing tourism dollars to the Qualla Boundary and Western North Carolina. This project will employ numerous construction workers and ultimately allow us to continue to grow our employee base at Harrah's Cherokee."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.