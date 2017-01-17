Near-record warmth for Wednesday

Sunny skies throughout the day will help highs reach 72 in the Upstate and 64 in the mountains. This could break a record of 71 degrees in the Upstate set back in 1928! Mountain towns stay shy of their 72 degree record from the 1930s.

Thursday will bring back some clouds and a chance for showers late in the day. Temps will warm to 63 in the Upstate and 60 in the mountains, and that is still much warmer than normal for January.

Friday will be rainy to start, with showers pushing through during the morning commute. Some could be heavy at times. Skies clear late day with highs in the 60s area-wide. Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s, then heavy rain and some t-storms are possible for Sunday. There is a chance we could see some strong storms, along with gusty winds, so stay posted on the forecast!

