Sen. Graham: Chelsea Manning 'stabbed fellow service members in - FOX Carolina 21

Sen. Graham: Chelsea Manning 'stabbed fellow service members in the back'

Posted: Updated:
President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning (Source: U.S. Army) President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning (Source: U.S. Army)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Senator Lindsey Graham took to social media Tuesday after President Obama's decision to shorten the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted in 2013 of leaking confidential documents to WikiLeaks. While pardoning and commuting federal prisoners, Obama announced the decision to release Manning nearly 30 years early.

She will leave prison in May.

Graham tweeted after the announcement to voice his disapproval of the president's decision:

