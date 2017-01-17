Sen. Graham: Chelsea Manning 'stabbed fellow service members in the back'

President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning (Source: U.S. Army)

Senator Lindsey Graham took to social media Tuesday after President Obama's decision to shorten the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted in 2013 of leaking confidential documents to WikiLeaks. While pardoning and commuting federal prisoners, Obama announced the decision to release Manning nearly 30 years early.

She will leave prison in May.

Graham tweeted after the announcement to voice his disapproval of the president's decision:

Former Army PFC #Manning stabbed fellow service members in the back by releasing classified information which put them at risk. (1) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017

Commuting #Manning's sentence is a slap in the face by our Commander-in-Chief to those who served honorably. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017

Yet another poor national security decision by President Obama. (3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017

