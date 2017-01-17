Ben Boulware inks ironic National Championship tattoo - FOX Carolina 21

Ben Boulware inks ironic National Championship tattoo

Ben Boulware inked the trophy on his Achilles tendon. (Source: Twitter) Ben Boulware inked the trophy on his Achilles tendon. (Source: Twitter)
Ben Boulware with National Championship trophy (Source: Associated Press) Ben Boulware with National Championship trophy (Source: Associated Press)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Ben Boulware didn't have a hard time picking a spot for his National Championship tattoo.

The Tigers linebacker took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his fresh ink--and fire back at former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard. Earlier in the season, Howard spoke out calling Clemson's linebackers their "Achilles heel."

Now a title winner, Boulware had a pretty indelible response to the criticism: a tattoo of the National Championship trophy on his Achilles tendon

