Ben Boulware inks ironic National Championship tattoo

Ben Boulware inked the trophy on his Achilles tendon. (Source: Twitter)

Ben Boulware didn't have a hard time picking a spot for his National Championship tattoo.

The Tigers linebacker took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his fresh ink--and fire back at former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard. Earlier in the season, Howard spoke out calling Clemson's linebackers their "Achilles heel."

Now a title winner, Boulware had a pretty indelible response to the criticism: a tattoo of the National Championship trophy on his Achilles tendon

.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles?? pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017

