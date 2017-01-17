Cancellation indicates lt. gov. can't pick successor

The South Carolina Supreme Court has cancelled a hearing over how the lieutenant governor's office can be filled if Gov. Nikki Haley becomes U.N. ambassador.

Tuesday's cancellation order indicates that Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster won't be able to pick his successor.

No one is legally arguing he should.

The order says arguments scheduled for Wednesday are no longer necessary since all "parties are in agreement."

State Sen. Tom Davis asked the state's high court to settle a discrepancy on whether a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession is in effect.

Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman asked the court Friday to rule all changes begin with the 2018 election.

That would require some maneuvering for Leatherman to keep his powerful leadership post. He has refused to become lieutenant governor.

