Garth Brooks: 'Karma' made decision not to perform at Trump's inauguration

Country star Garth Brooks said he “left it up to Karma” to decide whether or not he would perform at president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony – Karma said no.

Brooks went Facebook Live on Martin Luther King Day Monday to talk changes for 2017, play a few tunes and answer questions from his fans. One of the questions addressed Trump’s inauguration and why he would not be performing.

““We left it up to Karma,” Brooks said in his Facebook Live. “We said, if Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then, of course, we’re out. Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends, and backed us up into there, so we got knocked out of it.”

The singer, songwriter is performing with his wife Trisha Yearwood in his first World Tour that kicks off in Cincinnati at the end of January. The duo will perform at Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena on Jan 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 – making Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan 20, too tight of a squeeze.

Though Brooks is not be able to make it to Trump’s inauguration, he did leave a few words for the incoming president as well as the outgoing President, Barack Obama.

“I’m gonna tell you with this whole presidential thing, we got one going out. Pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay, let’s stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it’s all about. In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way. So, again, can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”

Here's his full Facebook Live. Brooks begins addressing the inauguration question at about 4:30.

