Future USC baseball player, White Knoll student passes away suddenly

A community is mourning after the loss of a White Knoll High School sophomore who was also a member of the baseball team.

Lexington County School District One posted on its Facebook Tuesday that Brett Williams had passed away.

Williams was a part of the White Knoll Timer Wolves baseball team. He had just made a commitment to play baseball for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019. Head Coach Chad Holbrook released the following statement on his passing:

"Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams. He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed." - Chad Holbrook

Those wishing to share memories of Williams or to speak to someone can visit Northside Baptist Church in Lexington, SC.

