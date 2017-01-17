Investigators asking for help locating owner of pig found in And - FOX Carolina 21

Investigators asking for help locating owner of pig found in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Pig found in Anderson Co. (Source: ACSO) Pig found in Anderson Co. (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the owner of a pig found in the middle of the road in Anderson.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office published the following post on Facebook:

The post says a pig was found in the middle of Audrey Hardy Road in Iva, SC by the Animal Control Division, and is now in safe housing.

Anyone with information regarding the person who owns the pig, please contact the sheriff’s office at 864-260-5576.

