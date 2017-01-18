Deputy returns to work after shot four times in line of duty last year

A Lowcountry officer who was shot on the job at least four times has fought her way back onto the force.

Tuesday was Deputy Kimber Gist's first day returning to full duty. The corporal's family says while it's been a tough process, gist has come away stronger than before.

"Kimber has always been a fighter, her whole life. She’s very strong willed” Gist’s sister Jerricka Gist said. “The biggest part was her walking, the foot, that was her biggest downfall.”

In February 2016, the deputy was shot in the ear, leg, stomach and foot – a recovery journey not for the weak, but for someone whose passion has been law enforcement from the time she was a little girl.

Gist grew up here in the Upstate and moved to the Charleston area to pursue her dream in law enforcement

"She always said ‘Mama I'm going to be safe’,” her mother Deloise Gist remembered. “So, she never crossed my mind, until he said 'There's been an officer involved shooting with your daughter Kimber'.”

Her family remembers the exact moment when they got that chilling knock on the door from Spartanburg County Deputies telling them Deputy Gist had been shot, but they say even after such a terrible and scary incident – this deputy didn't lose her fire and it's the reason she's back on the force tonight.

“If she could have went back that day, she would have went back,” Deloise Gist said.

Her mother said Gist is still going through physical therapy, but it was that perseverance that has led her back to her blue family.

“I always told her to keep God First, and God was with her that night."

